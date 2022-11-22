River Arts ‘celebrates’ | Boothbay Register

River Arts in Damariscotta invites the public to the opening reception of “Celebration” on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 2 to 4 pm Join the joyful event, meet the artists and partake in light refreshments at this year-end show that applauds the abundance of art in the Maine community. “Celebration” runs through Dec. 30.

This bounteous exhibition features nearly 400 works of art and fine craft by 116 artists. In a wide reaching display, artists have generously created works within a specific price range between 4 and 400 dollars. The works are plentiful, one of a kind, original and affordably priced. Artists have created works in their own styles and mediums in a show full of beauty and surprises. Paintings, photos, fiber works, jewelry, painted tiles, copper fish, sculpture, landscapes, abstracts and so much more are presented in this “celebration” of art.

River Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for artists living in and visiting Maine. The mission of River Arts is to nurture appreciation, encourage participation, and provide opportunities in the arts. “Celebration” demonstrates the wide ranging effort to encourage participation by artists and art lovers of Maine. River Arts thanks everyone who has participated for another successful year of high quality shows.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm River Arts is open all year!

For more information, visit the website at www.riverartsme.org or call the gallery at 563-6868.