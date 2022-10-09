Riveiro to Orlando Pirates fans – ‘I know where I am’

Orlando Pirates Coach Jose Riveiro has urged Bucs supporters to be patient as he continues to build the team this season.

Pirates drew 0-0 with Richards Bay

Riveiro insists they are on the right track

Coach asks for patience from fans

WHAT HAPPENED: The Soweto heavyweights played out a goalless draw against Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

It was the fourth time in five matches that Bucs failed to put the ball in the back of the net, something that the fans are not enjoying.

The Spanish tactician is, however, optimistic things will change in favor of his team and urged the fans to be patient.

Backpagepix

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think so far every Pirates fan can feel and I can guarantee [to] them, they can be proud of the efforts that the boys are doing every single day,” Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times

“I know that fans are… they want to see the team winning games and not talk about the process when we don’t get the result we all were looking for. It’s not maybe what they want to hear I know – I’m on the map, I know where I am.

“The only thing we can do is work like super professionals every morning and that’s what the guys are doing and the only thing we can do, if you want success in life. What they are doing is exceptional and the results will be the consequence of that.

“So Let’s see where we are, all of us, at the end of the season, and Let’s do the deep analysis at that moment and not after nine, 10, or 11 games.”

Gallo

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish tactician wants to see his team building from the back and play an entertaining brand of football.

This season, they have managed to collect 15 points from the 10 matches they have played, four behind Defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns who are at the top and with a match in hand.

Bucs might drop further down after Sunday’s matches which is not a good picture to the fans who are expecting their team to push for the title this season.

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Fans will expect nothing but a win when Pirates play AmaZulu in their next Premier Soccer League game.