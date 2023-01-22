Rivals Kamehameha and Punahou fail to settle the score in ILH soccer

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kamehameha and Punahou girls soccer teams once again proved how evenly matched they are.

Saraya Burghardt scored for host Kamehameha and Punahou’s Xevani Salanoa also found the back of the net in the first half as the teams tied 1-1 in the ILH regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Warriors and Buffanblu both are 7-0-2 (23 points). The teams also played to a 1-1 draw at Punahou on Jan. 11.

“These games never disappoint,” said Punahou Coach Shelley Izuno.

Kamehameha and Punahou will meet in a playoff Wednesday for the ILH title. The Winner will earn the league’s Seeded berth and receive a first-round bye at the Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division I Soccer Championships, which start Jan. 30. The loser will claim the ILH’s other spot in the 12-team tournament.

“The Matchup is great, the competition is wonderful,” said Kamehameha Coach Missy Moore. “For these two teams to have the opportunity to play against each other leading into states, great for both teams.”

The Salanoa Sisters were all “X Factors” for Punahou with Xehlia Salanoa assisting on Xevani Salanoa’s goal, and Xeyana Salanoa stopping a late penalty shot.

“It was their game today,” Izuno said. “One sister to the other sister and the third sister saved the PK. It’s quite amazing to have three Sisters on one team and they are amazing athletes.”

Kamehameha, the three-time Defending state champion, and Punahou both came close to taking the lead late in the game.

The Warriors were awarded a penalty kick in the 67th minute after a Buffanblu player was called for a handball in the penalty box. Maddison Shearer’s shot towards the bottom, left corner was stopped by Xeyana Salanoa.

“PKs are very scary, to be honest. I had to keep my composure,” said Xeyana Salanoa, who entered at the start of the second half. “She opened her hips so I kind of knew where she was going, and I’m just glad I picked the right side.”

In the 78th, Kamehameha’s Sarah Naumu blasted a free kick off the crossbar from 35 yards out.

“Super close. We have them work on these and we just have to finish,” Moore said.

Kamehameha scored in the ninth minute on Burghardt’s goal off an assist from Nikki Mau, who got loose down the right side and slotted a pass to a streaking Burghardt.

“Anela (Sandobal) got the ball by the 20 (-yard line), passed it through and I ran on, added pressure and I got the ball. All I thought was I need to cross it so my team can get something and we did,” Mau said.

Punahou tied it at 1-1 in the 21st minute on the goal by Xevani Salanoa, whose shot went off the left post and in. Xehlia Salanoa dribbled down the left sideline to just in front of the goal line and passed to her sister in front of the goal.

“It started back from Candace Ching, our left back,” Xevani Salanoa said. “She brought the ball down and had a nice touch to my sister, who continued to take it down and gave me a nice slotted ball right on the ground and I was able to finish at the near post.”

There are six total Salanoa Sisters with each of their first names starting with an “X.” They don’t have any brothers. Xevani is a senior, Xehlia is a junior and Xeyana is a sophomore.

“I love my sisters. I’m proud of them and I’m grateful we’re all able to play on the same team,” said Xeyana Salanoa, the goalkeeper.

Here’s more proof Kamehameha and Punahou are equally matched: the Warriors outscored the five other ILH teams 36-0 this season, while the Buffanblu held a 35-0 advantage.

Historically, they are equal as well. The Warriors and Buffanblu have each won 11 state titles.