Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City wonderkid Carlos Borges, who this season has been one of the best-performing youth players in all of Europe.

According to the Sun, the South Coast side are keen to bring the Portuguese youth international to Southampton alongside City midfielder Kian Breckin, with Borges considered by many as the Manchester Giants most exciting attacking talent in the current academy squad.

With 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, Borges has been one of the best young players in both England and the continent at large, with the 18-year-old bagging ten goals in the UEFA Youth League alone. And to the surprise of a few, there is now interest in the winger.

Naturally a left-winger with the ability to play on the right, there’s a strong chance that Borges can break into City’s senior Squad in the next 12 months based on his current form. However, a transfer bid from Southampton could prove to be very tempting for the teenager.

Indeed, Southampton made a trio of signings from City in the summer, with Gavin Bazunu the Saints’ new starting keeper while Romeo Lavia has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfield talents.

While Nathan Jones’ side are in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle, the opportunity to play regular first-team football will be an alluring prospect for Borges. Yet given just how good the Winger has been this season, the Attacker could be better off remaining with City.

Borges should reject the chance to sign with Southampton to stay with City

City’s academy have produced some excellent attackers in Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, yet no player is yet to emerge with as exciting a goalscoring presence than Borges, who could realistically become a member of the first-team in the next 18 months.

After all, with almost 30 goal contributions at youth level this season, Borges is showing incredible signs that he will soon be ready to take the next step in his exciting career, which could see him suit up for City under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League .

