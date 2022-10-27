Rivalry volleyball match goes against Central

PELLA — In the 82nd meeting between the schools on the volleyball court, Simpson College defeated Central College in three sets Wednesday night 25-19, 25-17, 25-21.

Despite the loss, Central (8-15, 1-7 American Rivers Conference) still holds a 53-29 historical advantage over Simpson (13-11, 4-4 conference).

The Dutch started the first set on a 5-0 run and led at times in both the first and third set.

“We show Moments where we do what we need to do,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We just need to find a way to consistently show up and believe we are capable of being a competitive, gritty and athletic team.

Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had another double-double, her seventh of the season, with 16 assists and 10 digs.

“Amanda is doing what she can to lead this team,” Czipri said. “She had another good night for us.”

Middle hitter Rachel Pella (senior, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill HS) came off the bench in the second set and rattled off seven kills on 13 swings.

“I knew Rachel was going to find a way,” Czipri said. “She’s a gritty player and found ways to make plays today.”



Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) also had seven kills. Pierson and Yvette Flores (sophomore, libero, Windsor, Colo.) each had three service aces. Flores added 10 digs. Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) had four block assists.

Central hosts the six-team Sutphen Invitational this weekend to close out the season. The Dutch play Monmouth College (Ill.) Friday night at 8 pm and Wheaton College (Ill.) Saturday at 1 pm