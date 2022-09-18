Rivalry battle goes to Colorado Women’s soccer in shutout of DU Pioneers – BuffZone

In the final tune-up before the start of Pac-12 Conference play, the Colorado Women’s soccer team got back on track.

The Buffaloes prevailed 2-0 at Prentup Field on Saturday against their rivals from the University of Denver, netting a header goal by fifth-year senior Kayleigh Webb in the first half before Shyra James added to her NCAA-best scoring total with a goal in the second half.

