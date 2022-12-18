Rivaldo Soares, Oregon men’s basketball shoots lights out from three against Portland

Oregon shot the lights out from behind the arc, easily overcoming a season-high in turnovers to cruise past Portland in a balanced all-around performance.

Rivaldo Soares scored a career-high 16 points and Brennan Rigsby had 14 points, each with four three-pointers, and Will Richardson added 12 points and a career-high 12 assists in a 78-56 win for the Ducks over the Pilots Saturday night in front of 5,074 at Matthew Knight Arena.

It was a career-best shooting night for Soares, a fourth-year junior, who was 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from three.

“It’s about damn time,” Soares said. “It feels good to finally watch the ball go in. Teammates happy for you, everybody happy for you. It’s about time. … I feel like I’ve been too anxious on my shot. Told myself slow down today and I hit them.”

Oregon (7-5) shot 53.1% from the field, including a season-high 54.5% from three, its best from behind the arc since March 11, 2021 against Arizona State (55.6%). However, the Ducks committed a season-high 18 turnovers, their second straight game with 16 or more.

“I thought we took for the most part some pretty good shots,” Oregon Coach Dan Altman said. “I think out of the 22 (three-pointers) that we took if I remember right three of them I didn’t like but the other 19 I thought were catch-and-shoot, pretty good position. Really thought that was good.

“Obviously the turnovers, you can’t do that. You’re not going to be successful with that many turnovers. We’re going to have to do a much better job handling the ball. Our guys are going to have to be strong with it.”

The Ducks shot 52% from the field, including 56.3% from three in the first half, with Soares and Rigsby each making 3 of 4 from the perimeter.

“I think (Soares) misses a couple then he starts pressuring himself,” Altman said. “He’s got to take his time; if he’s got a good one, take it. He’s really shooting free throws well; he’s got to take it to the basket and get to the free throw line more. … There’s a fine line there. I didn’t tell him he couldn’t shoot it I just said make sure he had good ones.”

Soares scored 11 points in the first half but also committed three fouls before the break, one of three UO players with multiple fouls before halftime. His fourth foul came on the Offensive end with 17:33 to go, the second charge of the game against Soares, who sat until 8:08 to go.

“I feel like because I’ve gotten some charges already at the beginning of the year that refs may be looking for it and now it’s on the other team’s Scouting report to take a charge on this guy,” he said. “I might not agree with them, but I got to do a better job of playing off two feet, crashing in there and making the play for my teammates if somebody is in there taking a charge.”

Tyler Robertson had 13 points, ALden Applewhite had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Kristian Sjolund had 11 points and four rebounds for Portland (8-6), but fouled out with 12:24 to go. The Pilots shot just 21.7% from three and went 11 of 21 at the free throw line.

Richardson scored all of his 12 points in the second half as UO maintained its lead and shooting efficiency.

With Soares and Quincy Guerrier (five points) each in foul trouble, Oregon got 24 points from its bench thanks to fourth-year sophomore Lök Wur, who had a career-high nine points and five rebounds, and Tyrone Williams, who tied a season -high with eight points and six rebounds.

“I thought they did a good job, not many mistakes,” Altman said. “Tyrone had the one turnover and Lök didn’t have any and he’s a turnover machine. He’ll be really happy with that. They both went to the boards, I thought that was a big key. We couldn’t give them second shots.”

It was a fifth win in six games for Oregon, which wraps up nonconference play against Utah Valley on Tuesday. Altman again credited Richardson for leading the Ducks as they battle through injuries.

“When you have someone that’s leading and that’s secure with what they’re doing it gives everybody a little bit more focus,” Altman said. “I think our Chemistry has been better, our focus has been better, we’ve been at home in a few games, that helps.”