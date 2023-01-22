Rival Wisconsin projected as 2023 team that will shock

The 2022 college football season may have just ended, but we’re already on to 2023.

Sure, everyone knows that the Georgias and Alabamas of the college world will most likely be contending for a national championship, but what about the other teams? There are 129 FBS teams you know. Who will be the team that can break out and surpass fan expectations in this upcoming season?

According to 247Sports Writer Raymond Lucas Jr., it might just be fellow Big Ten Rival Wisconsin.

As seen during his tenure at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell is a winner. He went 57-18 overall as head coach of the Bearcats, including a 13-1 record last season when he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff — the first Group of Five team to do so. Ahead of his first season at Wisconsin, Fickell is tasked with rebuilding the Badgers program and he’s already made progress. After a season filled with offensive woes, Fickell convinced star running back Braelon Allen to stay aboard while adding SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Oklahoma transfer signal-caller Nick Evers. The Badgers could also benefit from wide receiver CJ Williams’ arrival from USC. – Lucas Jr., 247Sports.

Wisconsin were one of ten schools who Lucas Jr. projected that could shock the world in 2023, a phrase that will certainly send chills down the spine of any professional wrestling fan reading this.

Quite honestly, if there is any Big Ten school that should be in consideration for this list, it would certainly be the Badgers. As Lucas said, this isn’t necessarily the programs that will come out of nowhere to win the national championship, but a team that can see a quick turnaround to a very good season.

For the Badgers, they have a history of being good. Think about it, for as bad as they were this year, they still finished above .500. The last time there was a losing season in Madison, I was one year old. Wisconsin has that winning tradition in place, and the right man at the helm could take them a step further. For as “boring” as they’ve been, Wisconsin had multiple top 15 finishes under Paul Chryst.

Luke Fickell is the new “it” Coach on the scene, taking Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs back in 2021.

It definitely is not a guarantee for the Badgers, but Wisconsin certainly is a team to watch for in 2023. They will be a tough out in the West division for Iowa.

