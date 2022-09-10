Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant

Perhaps the biggest news of the 2022 NBA offseason came early on, as right before the start of free agency at the end of June, Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade.

This request from Durant Shocked many teams and executives around the league and just hours before free agency, teams began to put together their best offer to perhaps trade for Kevin Durant, a generational Talent that is one of the best scorers in NBA history and a true MVP candidate when he is healthy on the floor.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button