Riutgers basketball bringing different energy into new season

Rutgers is a day away from its fourth game of the season as the Scarlet Knights coasted to three wins ahead of Friday’s game against Temple. It is a different-look team this season as Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. have both moved on. The team has shared the basketball well, featuring four players averaging double-digit points. And just one of those players, Cliff Omoruyi, averaged double-digit points last season at Rutgers. But it is not just the offense that has changed.

“This group has been fun. They have been real coachable and I am doing a lot different things with them on the defensive end,” head Coach Steve Pikiell told Scarlet Nation via phone call on Tuesday. “They have been really good that way. I can add a lot of things. We are completely different defensively than we were last year. It’s because they are connected and into film and into the different things we are trying to teach them. It has been a really good group.”

Rutgers bolted out to a 3-0 start without reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell. Paul Mulcahy also played through a shoulder injury suffered in the season opener. But from the start, Cliff Omoruyi has been more of a centerpiece of this team. He’s shown some outside shooting prowess on his way to an average of 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. But he’s added another dimension.

“I have taken on more of a leadership role,” Omoruyi said following the season-opening win over Columbia. “During practice, if I don’t dominate, the energy at practice is down. So I just have to bring the energy up, even if it is in the layup line, during warmups. I just have to bring the energy.”

Junior guard Aundre Hyatt has also helped Rutgers in a newfound starting role, chipping in 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

“He shoots the ball at a high level,” Pikiell said of Hyatt. “They did some good things for us last year, it’s just Ron was playing 34 minutes a game. There just weren’t many minutes left over. Now he is playing a lot more minutes, he’s settled in, he’s a good player. I like him a lot and you can obviously see he’s got some abilities.”

Loyola-Maryland transfer guard Cam Spencer’s 16.7 points per game leads the team and while he is a new player, he brings a veteran presence.

“We have a nice blend of young and old,” Pikiell said. “Cam Spencer has jumped right in. He is a good locker room guy and another good passer that we’ve brought to the program.”

At this time last season, Rutgers limped by two of its first three low-major opponents and then went on to lose three straight games to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass. Rutgers’ next three opponents on the slate are Temple, Rider and Central Connecticut State as the new-look Scarlet Knights look to remain undefeated.