Risk Strategies Expands National Fine Arts Leadership Team

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has expanded its fine arts practice leadership team. Margaret Bussiere will take on the role of national fine arts practice leader and will work closely with Mary Pontillo as the new national fine arts product leader.

As national fine arts practice leader, Bussiere will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, revenue growth, client experience, and people strategies of the company’s leading fine arts practice. In addition, she will focus on scaling the practice and collaborating with office and practice leaders.

Pontillo will concentrate on maximizing strategic market partnerships, thought leadership, and the company’s brand as a leading national fine arts practice. She will work to develop new products, content, and industry articles for both the education of internal and external stakeholders. This will further strengthen Risk Strategies ability to provide a Holistic and superior client experience.

“As a market leader providing a specialist approach to risk to our clients, I’m excited about the passion, knowledge, and background in fine arts that Margaret and Mary bring,” said Rob Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies commercial lines leader, New York region . “They are both well-respected professionals in the industry who will make significant contributions as we continue to Invest in our practice leadership and scale the company for growth.”

Since joining Risk Strategies through the DeWitt Stern acquisition in 2014, Bussiere has held the role of vice president and team lead for the fine arts practice handling complex and high value accounts including international art galleries, multi-billion-dollar private collections, fine art museums , and libraries. As a specialty fine art broker for over 20 years, she has extensive knowledge and experience serving the Spectrum of clients that touch art or historical objects including galleries, museums, private collections, libraries, universities, artists, storage facilities and more. Prior to working in insurance, Bussiere worked in galleries and museums. She is active in the fine arts industry and frequently speaks at internal and external conferences and events about protecting art and library collections.

Bussiere earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the history of art from Trinity College Dublin. In addition to her education, Bussiere is a member of the Professional Advisors to the International Art Market Association and was recognized as a Fine Arts Power Broker by Risk & Insurance in 2022.

“Art is a massive investment which requires specialist expertise to properly insure. Risk Strategies is committed to keeping the arts alive with the highest level of protection for both individuals and businesses,” said Bussiere. “I’m looking forward to Educating and Collaborating with our teams as we protect the valuable assets of our fine arts clients across the country.”

Pontillo has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of the fine art insurance industry. She is an expert in risk management and insurance for large collections, galleries, packers, shippers, warehouses, foundations, museums, and artists. Pontillo also joined Risk Strategies through the DeWitt Stern acquisition in 2014. Before joining DeWitt Stern, she worked at Huntington T. Block Insurance Agency/Aon for over three years as a fine art insurance underwriter and account manager handling large line fine arts accounts and maintaining binding authority through Lloyd’s of London.

Pontillo is a graduate of James Madison University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art and Master’s degree in art history. She serves on the board of Second Street Gallery as Treasurer, is an Advisory Board Member for the Appraisers Association of America, a Corporate Member of the Association for Registrars and Collection Specialists, and a Corporate Member of the Association for Professional Art Advisors.

“I am passionate about fine arts and truly enjoy the chance to educate and learn from others in the industry,” said Pontillo. “This new role offers the chance to focus on and elevate those opportunities that bring greater value and benefit to our clients.”

