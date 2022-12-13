Rising Sun’s Groover Signs to Play Basketball, Soccer at Collegiate Level

Congratulations and good luck at the next level.

Kieran Groover signs her letter of intent to play basketball and soccer at Great Lakes Christian College. Photo via Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools.

(Rising Sun, Ind.) – One sport just isn’t enough.

Rising Sun High School senior Kieran Groover recently committed to play basketball and soccer at Great Lakes Christian College.

Groover is on her way to being a four-year letter winner in basketball. Through eight games this season, Groover is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

“Kieran is a good example of someone who works hard in season and out of season,” said girls varsity basketball head Coach Abby Friend. “I know she brings a lot of leadership to the floor for us and has a passion for the game that hopefully all of you see.”

On the pitch, Groover plays between the pipes as a goalkeeper.

As a senior, Groover made 201 saves in 15 matches.

Had Groover not taken 8th grade advanced English, she may have never played soccer.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you for getting out of your comfort zone,” said girls varsity soccer head Coach Christina Rumsey. “There’s no words to express how proud I am.”