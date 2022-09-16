‘Rising buzz’ Boston Celtics alum Dennis Schroder will land a new NBA deal with strong EuroBasket play

Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder has yet to find a new home in the NBA, but with the way the Boston Celtics alumnus has been tearing things up in the European Basketball Championship (often called the “EuroBasket”), he may not have to wait much longer to get a new deal, accordingly to what Substack’s Marc Stein is hearing.

Noting he was Brave to play in the EuroBasket without an NBA deal in hand, Stein related that “there’s a rising Buzz in league circles about his job prospects,” adding that “Schroder will almost certainly have a new team by month’s end after helping host Germany make the semifinals.”

The German floor general has been averaging 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and an impressive 7.2 assists per game with the German National Team in EuroBasket play this year so far and has been a major part of Germany’s success to date.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire