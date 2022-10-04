Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near NJ high school

A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him.

Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state, officials said.

Duncan was shot four times about 3:15 pm in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and died at University Hospital in Newark about half an hour later, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the shooting. The crime scene is a little more than half a mile from where Duncan attended high school.

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound sophomore guard, Duncan was widely considered one of the top young basketball prospects in New Jersey. He scored 180 points last season as a freshman at East Orange Campus, helping the team to a 15-9 record in one of the most competitive conferences in the state.

Duncan also starred on the AAU circuit for Garden State Bounce, Emerging as one of the top 10 young recruits in the state, according to at least one ranking service. The team’s Instagram page described Duncan as, “Our floor general, team captain and the best point guard our program has seen.”

“We will miss you, Trell,” the Garden State Bounce post continued. “We love you and appreciate everything you’ve left us with. You were a very rare and special talent, but an even better person.”

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said Tuesday the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

