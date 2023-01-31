Rising 2024 Prospect Joseph Brown Commits to BYU

The good news continues to pour in for BYU on the recruiting trail. On Monday night, rising 2024 prospect Joseph Brown committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Brown picked up an early BYU offer last Summer and after a great junior season in the Fall, Brown started reeling in competing Power Five offers from Utah, Cal, Washington State, and Vanderbilt. Brown’s recruiting profile was on a rapid trajectory when he decided to shut down his recruitment early and commit to BYU.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button