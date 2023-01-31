Rising 2024 Prospect Joseph Brown Commits to BYU

The good news continues to pour in for BYU on the recruiting trail. On Monday night, rising 2024 prospect Joseph Brown committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Brown picked up an early BYU offer last Summer and after a great junior season in the Fall, Brown started reeling in competing Power Five offers from Utah, Cal, Washington State, and Vanderbilt. Brown’s recruiting profile was on a rapid trajectory when he decided to shut down his recruitment early and commit to BYU.

Brown, who received an early three-star rating from 247Sports, preps at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. Brown is a 6’5 defensive end prospect who also spent some time on offense as a wide receiver last season. His size, athleticism, and pass-rushing ability make him a perfect fit in Jay Hill’s defensive scheme. It is his ability to disrupt off the edge that will make him a difference maker in Provo. You can check out a few of his high school highlights below.

Brown is the fifth player to commit to BYU in the 2024 class, the third in-state prospect. They join Chance Harrison, Dallin Johnson, Adney Reid, and Easton Baker as 2024 BYU commits.

Getting Brown on board early is a major win for the new defensive staff at BYU. This staff has prioritized in-state recruiting and their efforts have paid off with an early 2024 commitment. Brown is the real deal, and he is the type of prospect that will be on the verge of four-star status by signing day.

