Rise and fall of NFC powers makes Lions’ struggles Harder to swallow

The most maddening thing about the Detroit Lions’ 1-6 start is the opportunity they appear to have squandered in the upside-down NFC.

The three teams favored to represent the conference in the Super Bowl Entering the season, the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, have fallen on hard times with no obvious turnaround in sight, while new contenders have emerged who were bringing up the bottom of the standings with the Lions (1-6) last year.

The Packers and Bucs have future Hall of Fame quarterbacks who are showing their age while trying to navigate problems with their supporting casts (and in Brady’s case, in his personal life). The Packers have no receivers and a struggling Offensive line, while the Bucs have been hit hard by injury up front and have a glaring lack of speed on offense.

DAVE BIRKETT:It’s quarterback or bust in 2023 NFL draft for destitute Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Defending Champion Rams are in a similar boat, with ex-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury perhaps also a problem.

After going a combined 38-13 last year, the Packers, Bucs and Rams are 9-14 this season and Green Bay and Tampa Bay have already eclipsed their loss total from a season ago.

None of those teams is out of the playoff race yet, especially Tampa, which resides in the lowly NFC South. But if they don’t string a couple wins together soon – the Bucs (3-5) and Rams (3-4) play a pseudo-elimination game Sunday in Tampa, while the Packers (3-5) visit the Lions before embarking is a stretch of three straight games against division leaders – they can start making vacation plans for January.

While the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and 6-2 Dallas Cowboys are the class of the NFC, with the not-entirely-surprising Minnesota Vikings (6-1) also in the mix for conference supremacy, three teams who were Scouting top-10 Picks with the Lions last spring have vaulted into playoff contention: The New York Giants (6-2), Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-3).

Story continues

The Giants and Falcons are winning with first- or second-year coaches by doing the little things right, while the Seahawks have reinvented themselves (again) under Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. All three teams have positive turnover margins and top-12-ranked rushing attacks this season, and all have worked magic with quarterbacks given up for dead by most of the league.

The Giants, because of their defense (and relatively soft schedule), have the best playoff chances of the bunch, but all three teams are success stories at a time when the Lions feel hopeless again.

TODAY’S THE DAY:Should the Detroit Lions sell or buy at the NFL trade deadline?

This week’s power rankings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Miami Dolphins

10. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head Coach Pete Carroll during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Oct. 2, 2022.

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. New York Giants

13. Cincinnati Bengals

14. Los Angeles Rams

15. New England Patriots

16. New York Jets

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Green Bay Packers

20. Cleveland Browns

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Arizona Cardinals

23. Denver Broncos

24. Washington Commanders

25. New Orleans Saints

26. Las Vegas Raiders

27. Chicago Bears

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Carolina Panthers

31. Houston Texans

32. Detroit Lions

Contact Dave Birkett at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL power rankings: Lions keep flailing as NFC powers hit hard times