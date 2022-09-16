RISD Arts Education Named One of the Best in Texas

The Texas Art Education Association named Richardson ISD a 2022 District of Distinction, placing RISD among the top 4% in art education among districts in Texas.

“Richardson Independent School District has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “It is a true Testament to (RISD’s) visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

Only 59 school districts in Texas achieved the recognition out of the more than 1,200 districts eligible to apply. RISD met or exceeded Criterion in 14 categories the association weighs, including membership, exhibitions, and contests, as well as community engagement in the visual arts through field experiences, community service, and Collaboration with other content areas.

Congratulations to RISD Director of Visual Arts Myron Stennett and the entire VAPK12 team. Together We ART Better! #RISDBelieves