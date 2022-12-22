Ripon Christian High girls’ soccer tie Hughson

Down 3-2 late in the game, the Ripon Christian High came through with a goal in the non-league game at Hughson on Wednesday.

Senior Eva Benedict delivered the score late in the second half, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw.

The Knights (4-2-2) were helped early on by a pair of goals by Addison De Jong – both were assisted by her sister, Maya De Jong.

“We were down two goals but came back to tie at that point,” said RC Coach David Morris.

His team is off until next week.

The Knights will play host to the RC tournament on Dec. 28-29.

Sierra 8, Lathrop 2

Hailey Cruz posted three goals along with an assist Tuesday to lead the Timberwolves in a non-league win at Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium.

Sierra received additional support from Leslie Reyes, Lindsey Rose, Sutton Denny, Maya Murillo and Sarai Villalobos – each added a goal – along with Jenni Nassayan, Aman Dhillon, Presley Perez and Amelia Hernandez, who all dished out one assist a piece.

Annika Beall came away with six saves.

For the Spartans, Janessa Ward and Elizabeth Enriquez accounted for both scores while Alondra Basulto posted nine saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Manteca 50, Mountain House 43

Marcelina Chaparro paced the Buffaloes with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals against visiting Mountain House on Tuesday.

Manteca (8-2) came out flat and trailed the Mustangs at the intermission, according to Coach Oscar Calix.

“We did a good job adjusting at halftime,” he said. “Defensively, we approved a lot in the second half and finally got our offense rolling.”

His team surged ahead in the third and never looked back.

Calix later said: “We expect to be a really good team this year and we have to play like it – we have to do a better job of playing four quarters and we can’t let off the gas pedal and keep teams in games. “

His team will travel to San Ramon today to take on California High.