Riot Fest, Beverly Art Walk And More Fun

CHICAGO — Riot Fest begins Friday in Douglass Park as part of a packed weekend of events in Chicago. You can celebrate fall, Mexican independence, take in several neighborhood art shows and much more.

Still making your weekend plans? Here’s a Roundup of fests, shows and more:

Friday-Sunday

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

The Massive music fest will feature My Chemical Romance, the Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and more. The full lineup for the music festival is available on the Riot Fest website.

Tickets are available online.

5-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday

6100 block of North Highway

This fall fest is a family-friendly event by day and music festival by night. There will be food trucks, games and activities, live entertainment and local businesses. It’s also a fundraising event by the Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce, and there is a suggested $5 donation upon admission.

2-8 p.m. Saturday

Third Place Chicago, 4651 N. Milwaukee Ave.

There will be photography, paintings and mixed media work by local artists on display and for purchase at this pop-up art show.

11 am-6 pm Sunday

Lawndale Pop-Up Spot, 1408 S. Central Park Ave.

This free-to-attend event centered on Afrofuturism will have a parade, face painting, costume making, mask creation and more. A Parade kicks off at 12:30 pm, heading down Central Park Avenue from Douglas Boulevard to Ogden Avenue. There will also be a festival with food, music, arts and crafts, games and more.

6-9 pm Friday

Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Stop by for a chance to hear “the real stories we live every day” by nonprofessional, unrehearsed storytellers. Doors open and signups start at 6 pm Storytelling starts at 7 pm

7-9 pm Friday

Tacotlán, 4312 W. Fullerton Ave.

BYOB and enjoy a night of food and live Mariachi music at Tacotlán in Celebration of Mexican independence.

Credit: Provided The eighth edition of the Edgewater Arts Festival returns this weekend to Granville and Broadway.

11 am-7 pm Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday

Granville Avenue and Broadway

Twenty artist vendors will showcase their work at the event. There will also be bands paying tribute to Pearl Jam and Paul McCartney, and a kids’ activities area featuring School of Rock.

10 am-8 pm Saturday

Madison Street between Morgan Street and Racine Avenue

The block party, Hosted by the West Central Association, will feature musicians, artists, kid-friendly games, neighborhood bingo and free fitness classes throughout the day. Businesses along the corridor will offer deals and activities, according to the West Central Association.

5:30-7:30 pm Friday

Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W. Fulton Market

Celebrate Mexican independence with acoustic performances at Time Out Market. Admission is free.

11 am-10 pm Friday-Sunday

233 E. Riverwalk

This is the first of three Oktoberfest weekend celebrations. This three-day weekend Celebration on the Riverwalk will have live music, sausage, cider, pretzels, beer and more.

10-11:30 pm Friday

Bughouse Theater, 1910 W. Irving Road

This variety showcase features some of Chicago’s best stand-up and Improv comedians. Performance artist Chris Fair will also bring his drawings to life with voice acting, sound effects and laser-reactive technology on a specialized glow-in-the-dark fabric.

Credit: Provided Twelve local restaurants have crafted their best Taco recipes for this weekend’s festival.

11 am-10 pm Saturday-Sunday

Southport Avenue between Addison and Roscoe Streets

Visitors can try tacos stuffed with a range of meat and vegetarian options from local restaurants. People can text to vote for the festival’s “Best Taco” award.

The festival will also feature beer-and-taco pairings, two music stages, Mexican wrestling demonstrations, kids’ activities and more.

Principle Barbers Timbre Jazz Festival

1-7 pm Saturday

3820 W. Ogden Ave.

This free jazz festival will feature the Jeremy Joél Quarter, Blvck Spvde Cosmos, Sam Thousand & Justin Dillard and J. Daphaney. There will also be DJs.

Noon-5 pm Sunday

Emporium Arcade Bar, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.

This free-to-attend event features thousands of records from vendors, plus a Cafe Tola food truck.

8:30 pm Saturday-1 am Sunday

Latin Street Music & Dancing, 600 W. Roosevelt St.

This event focuses on Cuban dancing and music. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.

7-10 pm Friday

Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway

Open Books & Laugh will feature performances from some of the city’s best comedians to help support literacy in Chicago. General admission tickets start at $35 in advance online here and $40 at the door. Proceeds will fund Open Books’ literacy and book access programs.

Credit: Beverly Arts Alliance The Beverly Art Walk kicks off Saturday.

Noon-5 pm Saturday

Alliance Contemporary, 2411 W. 105th St.

This free, family-friendly event features 150 artists and an Uprising Craft Market. There will be street paintings, a food court, live public art activations and more.

4-7 pm Saturday

Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St.

Try more than a dozen different Martinis at this three-hour River North tasting event. Tickets are available starting at $49 online here.

