Rio Verde Country Club expands golf professional staff

Rio Verde, Ariz. (October 18, 2022) – Rio Verde Country Club in Rio Verde, Ariz., has expanded its golf professional staff, welcoming Travis Boone as Assistant Golf Professional and Garrett Granlund as Director of Instruction. Both Boone and Granlund will help elevate the 36-hole private club’s golf staff and member experience.

Boone most recently served at Copper Canyon Golf Club, a Troon-managed facility in Buckeye, Ariz. where he was a key member of the club’s Agronomy team. Boone attended the University of California Riverside where he played baseball and graduated with a degree in agronomy. After a brief career in professional baseball, he worked as a grounds crew supervisor at the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz. Originally from Olympia, Wash., Boone currently lives in Fountain Hills with his fiancé Tara. He will soon begin his path to becoming a PGA Member through the Professional Golfers Association’s Professional Golf Management Program.

Granlund comes to Rio Verde Country Club from We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fountain Hills where he was an Assistant Golf Professional. Born and raised in Bellevue, Wash., Granlund worked at a number of golf facilities while growing up in the Pacific Northwest, including Newcastle Golf Course outside of Seattle and Mill Creek Country Club, a Troon-managed facility in Mill Creek, Wash. He attended Central Washington University and graduated with a degree in sports business while playing on the University’s golf club.

“We’re pleased to welcome Travis and Garrett to Rio Verde Country Club,” said Jake Hanson, Director of Golf, Rio Verde Country Club. “Garrett is passionate about teaching the game of golf, and is eager to start working with our members. Travis brings an Agronomy perspective to the golf professional staff and will be a key team member.”

For more information about Rio Verde, visit www.rioverdearizona.com or call 877-746-8373.

About Rio Verde Community and Country Club

Located between the eastern foothills of the McDowell Mountains and the Tonto National Forest, Rio Verde Country Club is a private 36-hole golf club in Rio Verde, Ariz. and is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. Members who reside in the Rio Verde community enjoy Unlimited access to dining and events, 36-holes of parkland-style golf, a driving range, three putting greens, bunker/chipping complex, tennis, pickleball, swimming, fitness, bocce, and dozens of special interest clubs. Full membership is also available to non-residents and provides Unlimited access to tee times, golf events, and dining. With its low taxes, competitive real estate prices and tranquil location, Rio Verde appeals to primary and vacation homeowners. Comprised of custom-built homes, Townhomes and Villas in a wide range of prices, Rio Verde is a low-density, master-planned Enclave with large lots highlighted by golf course, mountain or desert views.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .