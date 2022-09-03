Rio Grande Valley Vipers release 2022-23 NBA G League schedule

The 2021-22 NBA G League champions, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced their 2022-23 season schedule.

This year’s schedule features 50 games, including 24 home games at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas; 24 road games; and two games in the NBA G League Showcase. Television details are not yet available, although most games from last season were available on either an ESPN network or the ESPN+ streaming service.

For the second consecutive season, the G League schedule will be split into two parts: the 18-game Showcase Cup followed by a 32-game regular season. The Showcase Cup begins on Friday, Nov. 4 and culminates with a single-elimination tournament to crown a Champion at the 2022 AT&T NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. Following the Showcase Cup, team records will reset in advance of the 32-game regular season, which tips off on Dec. 27.

The Vipers (roster) will open the 2022-23 season on the road on Nov. 6 versus the Mexico City Capitanes, who will join the G League for the full season. Then, the Vipers will host the Birmingham Squadron for the home opener on Friday, Nov. 11.

This season’s home opener will consist of a ring ceremony to embrace the 2021-22 NBA G League champions. The Vipers will be presented with their Championship ring on that night, which will also feature the unveiling of the club’s fourth Championship banner and a neon-themed jersey to commemorate the team’s neon campaign.

Further details, schedule Highlights and theme nights are available in a press release from the Vipers. Scroll on for a month-by-month breakdown of RGV’s 2022-23 slate for the regular season, which they hope will be followed by another strong postseason run.

November 2022 Vipers schedule



Sunday, Nov. 6: at Mexico City Capitanes

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 11: vs Birmingham Squadron

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Nov. 17: vs. Memphis Hustle

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 19: vs. Memphis Hustle

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Monday, Nov. 21: at Mexico City Capitanes

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Nov. 23: vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 25: at Texas Legends

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 26: at Texas Legends

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 29: vs Birmingham Squadron

Time: 11 a.m. CT

December 2022 Vipers schedule



Thursday, Dec. 1: at Austin Spurs

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 3: vs. Lakeland Magic

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Monday, Dec. 5: vs. Austin Spurs

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Dec. 7: vs. Austin Spurs

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 9: at Lakeland Magic

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 10: at Lakeland Magic

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 16: at Memphis Hustle

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 27: at Delaware Blue Coats

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 30: at Maine Celtics

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 31: at Maine Celtics

Time: 2 p.m. CT

January 2023 Vipers schedule



Tuesday, Jan. 3: at Oklahoma City Blue

Time: Noon CT

Friday, Jan. 6: vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 7: vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Jan. 10: at Salt Lake City Stars

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Friday, Jan. 13: at Stockton Kings

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 14: at Stockton Kings

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Jan. 17: at Birmingham Squadron

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Jan. 20: vs. G League Ignite

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 21: vs. G League Ignite

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Jan. 24: vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Jan. 26: vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 28: vs. Austin Spurs

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Monday, Jan. 30: at Ontario Clippers

Time: 9 p.m. CT

February 2023 Vipers schedule



Wednesday, Feb. 1: at Ontario Clippers

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 4: at Salt Lake City Stars

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Feb. 22: vs. the South Bay Lakers

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Feb. 23: vs. the South Bay Lakers

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 25: at Texas Legends

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Feb. 28: vs. Long Island Nets

Time: 7 p.m. CT

March 2023 Vipers schedule



Friday, March 3: at Oklahoma City Blue

Time: Noon CT

Sunday, March 5: at Birmingham Squadron

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 8: vs. Greensboro Swarm

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 9: vs. Iowa Wolves

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 11: vs. Iowa Wolves

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 17: at Memphis Hustle

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 18: at Memphis Hustle

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 21: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 23: vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 25: vs. Long Island Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT