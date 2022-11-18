Rio Grande Arts Crafts Festival Holiday Show features 165 artists

The Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show kicks off the holiday season next weekend.

Located at Expo New Mexico’s Manuel Lujan Building, the event gathers 165 fine craftsmen and artisans from across the US Founding director Ruth Gore estimates about 40 artists are new to the festival. The artists span the country from Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Minnesota.

These handmade works will be available directly from the artists in a Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Customers can find unique jewelry, fine art, pottery, woodwork, glass art, ornaments and more, as well as clothing, furniture and items for the home. Jurors carefully choose the artists for quality and a range of prices.

Shoppers won’t find any big box, mass-produced items here, but original work from a juried lineup.

The kids’ “Creative Station” features arts and crafts to keep little fingers busy. A former teacher, Gore says the youngsters will create Ojos de Dios (God’s eyes), Christmas ornaments and “reindeer hats” made tracing their hands to bloom into antlers.

“Some teachers come by and tell me they’re going to use these ideas for their classrooms,” Gore said.

Syd Masters and the Swing Riders will entertain shoppers with cowboy Christmas music, two pianists will perform on grand pianos and the duo Los Dos will play Latin music. Guitarist/singer Oscar Butler will add some of his original tunes. Guests can expect a Mariachi Fiesta and Victorian carolers.

Nibblers can also sample Specialty foods in “Culinary Row.”

See riograndefestivals.com.