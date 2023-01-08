Rincon/UHS wins TUSD Boys Soccer Tourney



January 7, 2023 by Andy Morales, AZPreps365

(Andy Morales/AZPreps365)

Rincon/University went 2-0-1 this past week to Capture the Championship of the TUSD Boys Soccer Invitational with the Championship match taking place Saturday afternoon at Palo Verde High School. The Rangers defeated Flowing Wells 1-0 in the final with Nahom Debero providing the winning goal in the 52nd minute of play.

Rincon/UHS is 2-1 on the year in power-ranking matches with the first set of AIA rankings set to be released on Tuesday. Flowing Wells is 3-2 in ranking matches and the Caballeros will host Rincon/UHS Monday night in a regular season match.

Ranger senior striker Voltaire Tillakembaye has 14 goals this year, which puts him at the top of the 6A Conference. Flowing Wells senior forward has 10 goals on the year and he, like Tillakembaye, had multiple scoring opportunities on Saturday.

Catalina beat Tanque Verde in the third place match earlier in the day with Leonardo Sam Choc finding the net in the 18th minute and Samuel Ndahiriwe scoring in the 51st.