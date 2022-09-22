Rimlinger Scores All Three Extra Time Goals, Including Game Winner, to Top Tritons

Next Match: at Stanford University 9/23/2022 | TBA Sept. 23 (Fri) / TBA at Stanford University History

LA JOLLA, Calif. – After trailing for most of the game, No. 10 LMU men’s water polo completed the comeback to defeat No. 14 UC San Diego is on the road Wednesday night, 10-9. Jonny Rimlinger scored all three overtime goals including the game winner in sudden death.

The Lions found themselves trailing by two goals in the first quarter.

David Carrasco put LMU on the board with 4:49 to play in the second period. UCSD took a 4-1 lead until Blazo Mitrovic scored with 1:29 remaining before the half. The Tritons took a 5-2 lead with a goal with less than a minute to play before intermission.

Three consecutive goals to open the third quarter tied the game at 5-all. Alex Marlow Carrasco, et al Raphael Thessaloniki each scored within a minute and a half of each other to tie the score. UC San Diego took a goal advantage into the final period.

Bruno Salonikios tied the game with an even-strength goal on LMU’s opening possession of the fourth quarter. After UCSD took advantage of a powerplay to take the lead, Bruno Salonikios again tied the game with 6:25 remaining in regulation. Neither team scored another goal in the quarter, bringing the game to overtime tied 7-7.

Rimlinger scored on back-to-back possessions of the first overtime period to push LMU ahead, 9-7, their largest lead of the night.

The home team tied the score with two goals of their own in the second overtime session.

With the clock winding down in the seventh period of the game, LMU drew an exclusion with 40 seconds on the clock. Bruno Salonikios found Rimlinger for the game-winner as LMU capitalized with the man advantage, ending the game with the clock showing 23 seconds.

Stelios Dalmaras recorded 12 saves, while only allowing nine goals past him in his 41 complete minutes in the cage.

The win moves the Lions to 7-1 on the year after the team cracked into the top 10 earlier in the day.

LMU will have a full weekend of games ahead beginning with a rematch against No. 3 Stanford in Palo Alto on Friday.