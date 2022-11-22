Rimdal Leads Florida Women’s Basketball to Win Over Furman – ESPN 98.1 FM

The Florida Women’s basketball team defeated the Furman Paladins 77-50 in Monday night’s Matchup in Gainesville.

The Gators were led by sophomore guard Alberte Rimdal, who went 5-9 from the field, 4-8 from beyond the arc, 5-5 from the free-throw line, while scoring 19 points in the winning effort. Senior guards Leilani Correa and Nina Rickards also contributed 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Defensive Dominance

Furman made two quick layups to start the game, but it wouldn’t take long for the Gators to heat up from the three-point line. Rimdal brought the Florida offense to life with two three-pointers in response.

The Gators went 4 for 7 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, but it wasn’t just their offense that shone. Coach Kelly Rae Finley’s defense held the Paladins scoreless for the last 6:26 of the quarter, contributing to a 13-0 run. The Gators entered the second quarter with a 20-11 advantage.

Raining Threes

The Paladins had no answer for Rimdal as she drained two more Threes in the second quarter. The Gators took all of the momentum with a Breakaway layup from Correa.

Florida seemed to play its best basketball on the backside of each quarter. The Gators went on another run, this time 14-3 over the final 7:09 of the half. Florida went into the locker room at halftime up 34-17 over the Paladins.

Turnovers Plague Paladins

The Gators continued to roll in the second half. Furman couldn’t find a way to prevent turnovers, committing four in the third quarter alone.

Ra Shaya Kyle executed a clean layup off an assist from Rimdal to extend the Gators lead to 30 points. Despite the Paladins’ 6-0 run during the final 1:35 of the third quarter, Florida still held onto a comfortable 55-31 lead heading into the final period.

Florida Secures Win

Furman struggled to cut the deficit, going on a three-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter. The Gators continued to capitalize on the Paladins’ mistakes. Rickards and KK Deans both drained three pointers to contribute to Florida’s final push in the fourth quarter.

It’s raining Threes in the O’Dome! 🌧️ Q4 | UF 63, Furman 35#GoGators pic.twitter.com/WrDzj83PPX — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 22, 2022

Florida walked away with a 77-50 win over Furman.

Up Next

The Gators take on Green Bay in the St. Pete Showcase for a 3 PM Thanksgiving Day matchup. Florida’s second game of the St. Pete Showcase is Saturday at noon against Houston.