Riley Officially Approved as Clemson’s New OC

CLEMSON, SC — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee officially approved Friday the contract of Garrett Riley to be Clemson Football’s new Offensive Coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

The BOT approved Riley for a 3-year deal that will pay him $1.75 million annually. He will also receive a $300,000 signing bonus.

Riley, who won the 2022 Broyles Award for the top Assistant Coach in college football, just completed his first season with the Horned Frogs. They lead an offense that helped TCU make it to the College Football Playoff under Sonny Dykes in his first year with the program.

Riley, the younger brother of USC head Coach Lincoln Riley, has also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Kansas, App State and SMU. The Mustangs ranked among the nation’s top-15 offenses during his two-year stint at SMU.

Scroll to Continue

Riley, 33, ran a TCU offense that ranked 27th in total offense and ninth in scoring as the team went 13-2 and made it to the national championship game, where they lost to Georgia 65-7 on Monday.

He replaces longtime Clemson Assistant Coach Brandon Streeter, who head Coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday will not return as Offensive Coordinator in 2023.

Streeter has been at Clemson since the end of the 2014 season, and was promoted to Offensive Coordinator at the end of 2021, when Tony Elliott moved on to be the head coach at Virginia.

This past season, the Clemson offense finished 4th in the ACC in scoring (33.2 pts/game), 5th in total offense (410.3 yds/game), 5th in rushing offense (177.9 yds/game) and sixth in passing yards (232.4/ games).

However, the offense declined during the back half of the season and the quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei was sometimes dicey. Clemson pulled Uiagalelei three times since the Syracuse game in Week 7 for freshman Cade Klubnik.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from Publisher Zach Lentz, Deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting Analyst Jason Priester and staff Writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/