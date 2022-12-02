‘Rightfully Disgusted’: Golf World Left Bewildered With Extremely Awkward Tiger Woods Moment

Sportsmen have the public’s eye on them for the majority of the time they’re in public. So, it is not uncommon that the sports world has seen many clumsy and awkward moments caught on camera. And recently, Tiger Woods was added to that list.

In a recent sit-down, Woods was caught in an awkward handshake with golf host, Azinger, which left him “rightfully disgusted.”

Fans react to Woods’ clumsy moment

Woods was in the Golf Channel Booth this week for the Hero World Challenge. In the end, Tiger Shook hands with the hosts, but that’s where things got a little awkward. After thanking and shaking hands with one host, Tiger turned to do so with the other, Paul Azinger.

But Paul had his hand out in a fist, hoping to bump fists with Woods. This resulted in an awkward clash of one’s fist with the other’s palm. Azinger quickly opened his fist and shook Wood’s hand clumsily. But the damage was done.

The fans could see the awkwardness on Woods’ face, and they trolled Paul for it. He once said his commentary was just as awkward as his handshakes.

Just another moment to add to Woods’ recent viral diaries.

Why isn’t Tiger Woods competing at the Hero World Challenge?

Tiger confirmed his position on the course earlier this month, saying he would compete in his own Hero World Challenge. But unfortunately for the fans, last week the golf legend withdrew due to an issue with his leg.

They Revealed in a tweet that he was suffering from “plantar fasciitis” in his right foot, commonly known as a policeman’s heel. The 15-time major Championship Winner was experiencing pain in his right foot every time he walked. Hence, he pulled out of the event since he would not be able to tread on foot the entirety of the course without worsening the condition.

Tiger Woods uses a simple trick to play better on the field | Courtesy: Reuters Images

Woods said while he recovered, he would be “focusing on my hosting duties.” He hoped his leg would be better by the next event,’The Match,’ which is in the next few days. But many fans expect the golf legend to withdraw at the last minute from that as well.

Do you think we will see Woods on the course in a few days, or will his injury keep him from competing again? Let us know in the comments below.