Righetti is the front runner as Ocean League girls soccer campaign nears mid-point | Local Sports
The Righetti girls soccer team has emphatically established itself as the front runner in the Ocean League as the halfway point in the league campaign approaches.
The Warriors rolled to an 8-2 win at Morro Bay Tuesday night in a Showdown for first place. Bianca Flores scored four times, Raquel Schmid had a hat trick with three goals, and Sylena Heredia scored once.
Schmid and Heredia are tied for the team lead in goals with 15 each.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]
.