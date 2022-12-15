Righetti boys soccer team salvages tie with Pioneer Valley on late goal | High School
These two Crosstown rivals had each spent large swaths of time in each other’s territory in the second half Tuesday night without either one coming close to scoring.
Righetti broke through in the 37th minute after intermission. Neri Sagvilan took a pass from Manny Gonzalez and knocked it into the Pioneer Valley goal. Thus, the Warriors salvaged a tie with the Panthers in this non-league boys soccer game at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium.
Pioneer Valley is 3-0-4. Righetti’s record on Maxpreps.com is listed at 2-3-4, but four scores from Warriors games were not reported on the website at press time.
