Rifle, Roaring Fork, Glenwood land several in all-league volleyball selections

Glenwood Springs Demon Siri Henderson leaps to Spike the ball during Friday’s game against the Basalt Longhorns at the Glenwood Springs Demon Volleyball Invitational in September.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The extra-competitive 3A and 4A Western Slope high school volleyball leagues this fall churned out plenty of accolades for area teams, including 3A Coach of the year honors for Rifle High School’s Julio Aguirre.

In the 4A ranks, Glenwood Springs Seniors Siri Henderson and Mattea Enewold earned All-Conference, after leading the Lady Demons to a 15-10 record, and 4-6 in the WSL, falling in the regional round of the state playoffs. Honorable mention was given to junior Rilyn Goluba.

Meanwhile, Aguirre coached the Lady Bears to an impressive second-place finish in the 3A WSL and a trip to the regionals, finishing at 13-12 overall after a 5-2 run through the league.

Three members of the Bears Squad earned All-Conference as a result, including senior middle hitter Cora McMillan, junior libero Maddie Berglund and junior setter Kristen Mintink.

Roaring Fork senior Bella Brown looks to hit the ball over Rifle Defenders senior Cara McMillan, left, and junior Kristyn Mentink during Rifle’s 3-1 win over the Rams in Carbondale earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Roaring Fork (15-10, 4-3) was represented among the All-Conference selections by senior outside hitter Bella Brown and junior middle hitter Ruby Denning, and Coal Ridge senior setter Emma Morgan also made the team along with Basalt senior libero Karsyn Dombrowski and senior outside hitter Macy Scheer.

Brown, Morgan and Dombrowski also earned All-State honors.

Honorable mention was given to, for Rifle: Seniors Allie Trouskie and Jocelyn Medina and junior Brooke Allen; for Roaring Fork: sophomores Erica and Carly Crownhart; for Coal Ridge: senior Ashlyn Guccini; and, for Basalt: Juniors Chloe Stettner and Lauren Custodio.

League player of the year was league champion Delta’s Ellie Ames, and Roaring Fork earned the school spirit award.

And, for 4A, co-players of the year were Eagle Valley senior CJ Yurcak and Steamboat senior Tya Drennen. Eagle Valley’s Mike Garvey was 4A Coach of the year.