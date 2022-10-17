Rieckhoff Named Play-By-Play Voice of NDSU Women’s Basketball

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State University Athletic department, its multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD, and Radio FM Media have announced Andy Rieckhoff as the play-by-play voice for Bison Women’s basketball.

Rieckhoff has spent the last four years as a show host and program director with Bison 1660. He has hosted pregame and postgame shows for NDSU athletics and has been the play-by-play voice for baseball, softball and soccer. Rieckhoff will also continue in his role as a show host and program director with Bison 1660 while being the play-by-play voice for Women’s basketball.

“It’s an honor to be named the play-by-play voice of NDSU Women’s basketball and get to tell the stories of this program,” said Rieckhoff. “ Jory Collins is a great Coach and there are a lot of new faces on the roster that I look forward to introducing to Bison Nation. Being a Graduate of NDSU and a former sports director of NDSU student radio makes me even more excited to be in this position. I understand the standard of Bison Athletics and will do everything I can to meet that standard during every broadcast. Go Bison!”

Before joining Bison 1660 in 2018, Rieckhoff spent two years as the Sports Director with Flag Family Media. He helped develop a sports department at AM 1100 WZFG and created broadcast schedules as well as being on the on-air talent for multiple high school Sporting events.

Rieckoff started his career in broadcasting as the sports director with KNDS student radio at NDSU. He Assisted with football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball broadcasts. Rieckoff was also on the call for the 2014 national championship game for NDSU football against Illinois State. He earned a two-year degree in sports communication from Upper Iowa in 2014 and his bachelor’s degree in Journalism and mass communications from NDSU in 2016.

