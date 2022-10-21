Riding an Ohio State football betting trend, even without Iowa’s help: College football best bets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now that the off week is behind us, it’s only Buckeye Saturdays from now until the end of November (and beyond). Betting the Buckeyes will be here every week with college football betting picks, tips, and handicapping breakdowns to make your football weekends even more exciting and make you the most informed football fan and bettor at your tailgate.

To recap my betting history: Best bets are 11-10 so far this season and my personal bets are 423-349-20 since 2019.

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

Betting the Buckeyes

Have you ever heard the saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it”? Well, Buckeyes first-quarter overs have been a well-oiled machine for us over the past several weeks, so there’s no sense in trying to outsmart ourselves here. Back to the well we go:

The pick: Ohio State/Iowa Over 10 Points in the First Quarter.

Now that we’ve cashed a quick first-quarter ticket thanks to the Ohio State offense (and no thanks to Iowa OC Brian Ferentz), Let’s get to this week’s best bets.

(As I explained last week, we’ve reached the point of the season where I have phased out all preseason projections from teams’ ratings and am using only on-field data to drive these Picks for the rest of the season.)

Best Bets of the Week

South Carolina +3 vs. Texas A&M

After opening at Circa Sportsbook at Texas A&M -4, this line got hit by sharp bettors and immediately drove the line down to the key number of 3; however, my model projects South Carolina as a 2.5-point favorite in Columbia.

Texas A&M is riding the benefit of oddsmakers still having preseason projections baked into the line on top of their close loss to a Bryce Young-less Alabama just a couple weeks ago. According to my opponent-adjusted metrics, the Aggies have just the 105th-ranked offense in the country, while Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks are No. 49. The A&M defense is for real, ranking top 10 in my efficiency metrics, but South Carolina’s defense is in the top 40, so they can hold their own against this abysmal offense. Further, in a tight game I want to back a team that can score when it needs to (or fade a team that can’t), and Texas A&M only averages 3.4 points per game in the fourth quarter, which is 121st in the country .

Give me the Gamecocks plus the points.

SMU +3.5 vs Cincinnati

Similarly to the first game we talked about, this line opened with a 4-point road favorite, this time in Cincinnati. However, my numbers again like the home dog plus the points, as I’m projecting SMU -9.5. SMU Ranks in the top 25 in opponent-adjusted offense, while Cincinnati is No. 71, and these teams have comparable defenses, according to the numbers. We’ve talked about reading the market in recent weeks and this is a prime example of the market telling me we’re on the right side — 75% of the bets are on the Bearcats, but 75% of the money is on the Mustangs.

Again, another close game and I want to know who I can (or can’t) trust in the fourth quarter. In this case, Cincinnati is No. 93 in fourth-quarter scoring, while SMU is in the top 60 nationally.

Marshall vs. James Madison Under 12.5 points in the first quarter

First-quarter bets have been good to us this season, and I hope to continue the trend here with the Dukes hosting the Thundering Herd in a game that I project to only have 5.8 first-quarter points, well short of the 12.5 points oddsmakers see . Both of these offenses are outside the top 100 in opponent-adjusted first-quarter scoring; additionally, James Madison has the No. 1 ranked first-quarter defense in the country and has not allowed a single first-quarter point this season.

Upset Alert of the Week

Liberty +230 on the Moneyline vs BYU

This is another Matchup where preseason projections vs. on-field performance leads us to a wide discrepancy in what my number says compared to where oddsmakers make the line. I project Liberty -7.8 in this game, as their opponent-adjusted metrics have been similar, and Liberty has the highest historical performance-based home field advantage (4 points!) of any team in the country, per Action Network. BYU entered the season with hopes of replicating the Cincinnati blueprint to crash the playoff party and instead has found itself 4-3 with losses to Notre Dame, Arkansas and Oregon while posting unimpressive wins against Wyoming and Utah State — games in which they gave up an average of 25 points per game to underwhelming offenses.

With my numbers and oddsmakers agreeing on this being a one-score game one way or another, who can close it out? Liberty ranks 28th in fourth-quarter scoring while BYU is 91st nationally.

Betting Tip of the Week

This week’s tip comes in response to a question I got on Twitter:

There are essentially two ways to look at live betting:

Well. 1: Bet in accordance with how the game starts. For instance, a pregame total on a game is 55, but after the first 10 minutes the score is 0-0. You could bet the under live because that’s how the game seems to be going. Or …

Well. 2: Keep the pregame line (and my projections!) in mind so that if a game starts off-script from what the oddsmakers or the projections say, you can capitalize on the newly-created value on the pregame number. Using the previous example, if the game is 0-0 after 10 minutes the live total is probably around 51 — thus creating four points of value on the pregame line.

To each his own, but I personally approach live betting as outlined in the second example. I use my numbers to try to find value when games start off-script. A similar principle is to use live betting to get a key number if the pregame line just didn’t quite get there. An example of this would be if an underdog you like is catching 6.5 points, but we know 7 is the key number, you could wait and hope no one (or the other team) scores early and you’d be able to get the key number you hoped for pregame. As always, use my projections, tips and information as a resource and never bet anything you don’t personally feel comfortable betting. Thanks for following along and Let’s cash some bets!

For all my betting Picks and information, follow me on @BuckeyeTy23 and be sure to check out the Betting The Buckeyes Episode of Buckeye Talk every Friday.

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.

Previous betting Picks and tips

Betting the Ohio State Buckeyes before the number declines, and how to read the market

A big-time college football upset play, and advice is ignoring huge wagers in the news

Bad college football bettors fall in love and make ridiculous proclamations, plus best bets in Week 4

A key to long-term college football betting success, and an upset call on an ACC favorite

Secret MAC betting value: Toledo plays Ohio State next week, but TShoe likes a big number from the Rockets this week