Ridiculously Low Scores, Great Time for Golf For Education Participants

Ideal conditions enveloped Western Nevada College Foundation’s 23rd annual Golf For Education fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 30 at Toiyabe Golf Club.

Consequently, the participating teams took advantage of mid-70s temperatures and, more importantly, gentle breezes to post low scores. With teams Purchasing Mulligans and as much as 40 feet of string for putting purposes to contribute to the fundraising cause, par wasn’t a good score on any hole.

One team in particular took it to another level: Advanced Health Care of Reno. The foursome posted a winning score of 35-under-par 37.

“I don’t know if we could have been better,” said Johnny Hunt from the Championship team.

Hunt said that Advanced Health Care of Reno used the putting string to score an ace on each of the par 3 holes.

The winning team also included Josh Jones, Mike Macey and Christian Nobis.

Thirty-three teams participated in the best-ball scramble format, generating more than $24,000 of funding for student scholarships and program needs on the college’s campuses. Rounding out the top 3 were Beverage Technologies with a score of 33-under par and Carson City Toyota at -31. Comprising Beverage Technologies’ team were Jeff Love, Keith Squires, Sean Goshert and Kenny Napoletano. Carson City Toyota’s foursome was Dana Whaley, Bill Ruprecht, Corey James and Greg Whit.

“We are really pleased to be able to provide such a fantastic event for Northern Nevada in support of workforce development,” said WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys. “This fun time wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our sponsors, local businesses, the players, volunteers and Toiyabe Golf Club. We hope to see everyone back at Toiyabe next year!”

Individual honors were awarded to Dustin Dupree, men’s Longest drive; Megan McKeon, Women’s Longest drive; Darcy Johnson, closest to the pin is No. 12; and Bill Ruprecht, men’s closest to the pin on No. 12. Joshua Rogers sank a long undulating putt to win the putting contest.

Participants were treated to a Chick-fil-A Breakfast, WNC Sweatshirts, hole-in-one prizes thanks to Dick Campagni’s Capital Ford and Carson City Toyota, on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, a chance to launch the powerful golf ball cannon, a Delicious BBQ lunch thanks to Briggs Electric and Classic Finish provided Awards Packages to the winning teams.

In addition to the players and participating businesses, the Foundation would like to thank sponsors and volunteers for the event. Sponsors included Carson Tahoe Health, NNDA, Allison Mackenzie Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Carson City Toyota, Washoe Wealth Advisors, Classic Finishes, Briggs Electric Inc., Greater Nevada Credit Union, Chick-fil-A, Manhard Consulting, Metcalf Builders, Oasis Academy, Square1 Solutions, Advanced Healthcare of Reno, Amada Senior Care, United Federal Credit Union, Washoe Development Corporation, Dick Campagni’s Capital Ford and Carson City Toyota.

For more coverage of the tournament and to look through a photo gallery, go to

wnc.edu/foundation/events/golf-for-education/.