Ridgefield Arts Council embraces the town’s art organizations

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a Roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.

“If music be the food of love, play on” as Shakespeare said, then you’re in luck because there’s plenty of music in different genres on offer this Valentine’s month. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Yuga Cohler presents “Destiny” at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Feb. 8 featuring acclaimed pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton who will perform Czerny’s “Concerto for Four Hands.”

The musical evening will also include Rossini’s delightful “Overture to The Barber of Seville,” as well as Beethoven’s iconic “Symphony No. 5.” On Valentine’s Day, the Playhouse presents the renowned blues and rock legend Keb Mo who has had a celebrated career as a modern master of roots music. Winner of five Grammys, numerous Billboard topping albums and 14 Blues Foundation Awards, Mo earned the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Performance in 1921. Back in Ridgefield after nearly a decade, this is certainly one performance you won’t wish to miss.

If rock music is more to your taste, then the power rock supergroup The Winery Dogs perform on Feb. 25. The Band comprises Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy, all three of whom have had successful careers with other bands prior to The Winery Dogs.

And this is not all by way of music. Catch ACT of Connecticut’s five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit musical “Rock of Ages” which will be on from Feb. 24 through March 19. Set in 1987 on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, the musical features the songs of Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Whitesnake and REO Speedwagon, among other bands, to underscore a tale of big dreams in Hollywood.

As ACT’s website promises, “Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair.” ACT is hosting a special opening night performance on Feb. 25 where you get a chance to mingle with the show’s creative talent, reviewers and other theater lovers like yourself.

If you’re not too sick of all the drama surrounding Megan, Prince Harry, and the British Royal family, you might wish to attend a talk on the Crown Jewels at the Library on Feb. 8. Organized in view of the approaching Coronation of King Charles III in May, the talk by Toni McKeen will focus on historical regalia, the Coronation chair, crown, ring, swords, scepter, and orb filled with priceless gems that will be used during the ceremony. It will also touch upon the collection of Crowns and tiaras worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, all spectacular. As you might know, these jewels “collected” from around the world have histories going back centuries and the talk promises to be a visual treat.

In keeping with its stated mission to present avant-garde thought provoking contemporary art, the Aldrich Museum on Feb. 5 will host a private exhibition opening event for a first look at “Prima Materia: The Periodic Table in Contemporary Art,” “Hangama Amiri: A Homage to Home” and “Kathleen Ryan: Head and Heart.” Curated by Richard Klein, the Aldrich’s former Exhibitions Director, and an accomplished artist in his own right, “Prima Materia” is a reference to Aristotle’s concept of the Primitive formless base of all matter. In Alchemy, it is the Primal matter from which the mythical Philosopher’s Stone is created which is capable of turning base metals into gold.

“Prima Materia” is conceived as a group exhibition where each artist in the exhibition showcases the Primacy of one or two elements from the Periodic Table in the composition of their work. And, although “Prima Materia” appears to focus on matter as a basic element of the physical world, the individual works together reveal the material basis for sociological, emotional, political, and even spiritual subject matter. More ambitiously, “the goal of the exhibition and its associated programming will be to give the Viewer a greater appreciation of the basis of the material world, reveling in both the beauty and convoluted history of our understanding and Manipulation of physical matter.”

“Hangama Amiri: Homage to Home” presents a Poignant contrast to “Prima Materia” in its tribute to lost homelands, and the trauma of incessant violence and Bloodshed that Afghanistan has suffered especially in the last two decades. This is the first Solo institutional exhibition of Amiri’s work in the US. For A Homage to Home’ Amiri will debut more than a dozen new textile works and a neon sculpture. Amiri combines painting and Printmaking techniques with textiles, Weaving together stories based on Memories of her Homeland and her Expatriate experience abroad. The works, a Collage of paint on layered fabrics such as you can find in the bazars of India and Kabul, evoke the intimate, domestic, as well as entrepreneurial spaces of Afghani women, to celebrate their resilience and resistance in community with the struggle for Women’s rights across the world. On sale will be Amiri’s first museum publication with an essay by curator Amy Smith Stewart. In conjunction with this exhibit the Aldrich has also scheduled a series of events to draw in audiences of different age groups, including children This is a must see.

These are just a select few of the art events in town. For more information on these, and other events, check out the websites of all these organizations.