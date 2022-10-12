Ridgefield arts community receives $665K in ARPA funds
RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield arts community has earned a more than $665,000 cut of the town’s federal COVID-19 relief — that’s meant to enrich and develop local cultural organizations.
The funds from the American Rescue Plan will go towards 21 art and culture Nonprofits in town, which operate under the Ridgefield Arts Council and the Economic Community Development Commission. The funding will help the organizations get back on their feet after the pandemic.