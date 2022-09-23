Ridgedale volleyball finding footing at midseason

MORRAL — No volleyball program in the county was hit harder by graduation than Ridgedale.

Leaving the Rockets behind were Raylynn Mullins, Caitlyn Thiel, Emily Mulvaine, Jordyn Nutter and Dani Mergy — the players who had a big hand in Ridgedale’s turnaround last year in winning a Northwest Central Conference Championship and a district berth.

Mullins and Nutter were first-team all-league selections, while Thiel was a second-teamer and Mulvaine Honorable mention.

So this year’s Squad is a different one.

Senior Grace Staton, a second-team NWCC pick, and junior Lauren Leslie, an Honorable mention selection in the league, are back, but instead of being secondary weapons at the net, they are now Ridgedale’s focal points.

“Everybody else is young. Now they have to play,” Ridgedale Coach Tyler Clark said.

