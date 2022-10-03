Rider Legend Jason Thompson ’08 announces retirement, joins men’s basketball staff

Rider University men’s basketball Legend Jason Thompson ’08 has announced his retirement from professional basketball, while beginning a new chapter of his career as the Broncs’ special assistant to the head coach. The 2008 NBA Lottery Pick ends his 13-year pro-playing career, including the first eight in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

“As I reflect on my career, Rider University has done so much for me both on and off the court – academically and through the basketball program,” says Thompson. “Rider University has helped me on the court to become a 13-year pro and off the court to start the Jason Thompson Foundation, a leadership program, and give back to the community. Even though I am retiring, I will not be leaving the game of basketball. I can’t think of a better way to still be around the game than by coming back to Rider University with Head Coach Kevin Baggett, who was an Assistant Coach when I played. I’m excited to be here and looking forward to taking the next steps into my new journey.”

Thompson is an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America, US Basketball Writers’ Association District II Player of the Year, the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 3 selection, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Player of the Year and the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year at Rider. He compiled 2,040 points (third-most ever at Rider) and a Rider-record 1,171 rebounds, including a Broncs single-season-best 412 in 2007-08. His 235 career blocks and 91 rejections in 2007-08 are also Rider records.