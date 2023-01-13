Ricky Rubio makes his NBA return with the Cleveland Cavaliers after 380 days

After being sidelined for 380 days, Ricky Rubio made his much-awaited return to the NBA when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

The Spanish point guard, who Tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee on December 28, 2021 (the same one he injured in March 2012), scored nine points, secured three rebounds, and provided one assist in 10 minutes of play on his return to the Cavs.

Cavs come from behind

While Rubio‘s return was a cause for celebration, Cleveland had to battle back from being 14 points down at one stage with the likes of Jarrett Allen (24+10+6), Donovan Mitchell (26+5+5), Darius Garland (20+2+10), and Evan Mobley (17+8) all contributing to the win.

Damian Lillard scores 50 points

Leading the line for Portland was Damian Lillard with the point guard scoring 50 points including five threes.

However despite his best efforts along with the likes of Jeremy Grant (22), Jusuf Nurkic (12+12) and Anfernee Simons (15), the Blazers sank to their 22nd loss this season.

Cavaliers unveil special jerseys to celebrate Rubio’s return

To mark the occasion the team from the midwest unveiled a special jersey to commemorate Rubio‘s return to the side. The Spanish point guard is in his second stint with the Cavs having been previously traded to the Indiana Pacers in February 2022 following his injury.

Now 32, Rubio would return to Cleveland in the summer signing a three-year deal worth 20 million dollars. Rubio has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazzand Phoenix Suns.