Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin return for Lady Vols basketball

Rickea Jackson is available for Lady Vols basketball Sunday.

The senior starter warmed up with Lady Vols basketball ahead of their matchup with Wright State on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+). Jackson missed the games against No. 7 Virginia Tech and Chattanooga due to coach’s decision, but was present at both games in Lady Vols gear on the bench.

Her return is a welcome one for Tennessee (5-5), which had an underwhelming start to the season. The Lady Vols have begun to turn a corner, although they have dealt with missing players the last two games. Tennessee has two games left before taking a road trip to No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18.

Jackson, who transferred from Mississippi State, leads the Lady Vols in scoring (17.6 points) and rebounding (6.6 rebounds). She started every game before Virginia Tech, averaging 27 minutes per game.

Jasmine Franklin, who missed the last two games due to concussion protocol, also returned to play Sunday. The Graduate forward was warming up with the Lady Vols ahead of their Matchup with Wright State.

Franklin, a transfer from Missouri State, has averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.3 minutes off the bench this season.

With Tamari Key’s season-ending diagnosis, the additional post depth will be helpful as Tennessee Navigates playing without a four-year starter. Key averaged 19.1 minutes, 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.