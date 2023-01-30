Rick Pitino on transfer Portal ‘free agency,’ Iona basketball takeaways

NEW ROCHELLE – With more player empowerment from NIL and new NCAA transfer rules that no longer require Athletes to sit out a year upon transferring for the first time, there’s no doubt that the college basketball landscape has changed tremendously.

While the pros and cons continue to be discussed as players, fans and coaches adjust to the impact these changes have had, conferences like the MAAC have always been transfer-heavy.

Iona head Coach Rick Pitino is ready to possibly embrace the transfer Portal even more, especially as his team deals with injuries to key players, limited depth, and youth.

“We’re really, really injured, really short-handed, and really banged up,” Pitino said. “I told my staff this. I made a mistake, because as I watched Siena with like 10 upperclassmen, I have five freshmen, one became ineligible and that was a mistake. I was building for the future. You can’t build for the future anymore.

