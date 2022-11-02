‘Rick & Morty’ Creator’s Art Gobblers Renew Debate Over NFT Influencer Ethics
Last Tweet (I hope) is Art Gobblers
This image is Flying all over NFT Twitter
I am not accusing anyone of impropriety
But many people (including me) think the NFT game is rigged
People won’t continue to play a game they think is rigged. Expect more folks to quit pic.twitter.com/LSIpZHCKIe
— Pons Asinorum (@Pons_ETH) October 31, 2022
WAGMI?
Going to say one thing & one thing only re: Art Gobblers…
When it’s the same people (influencers or not) at the helm of extremely profitable mints & getting caught in the middle of dumping fiascos, the chances of it simply being a coincidence drastically decreases.
— STØNΞ | Roo Troop (@MorganStoneee) November 1, 2022
fuck it, i’m proud of the work i did for art gobblers.
the last 2 months, i ran an official art Gobblers account, a fictional character created by Justin Roiland, Dave, and me. His name is Balthazar Crumps, and we created him with no promise of wl, but for me to be an artist. pic.twitter.com/XsAur9V54S
— Andrew (@andr3w) November 1, 2022
‘Flip’ flap
While all your other influencers friends are trying to explain why they sold their free mint for 15 ETH in minutes, I will tell you 1 thing:
I got that shit and dumped it fast. Free $18k. You expect differently?🫡
— fxnction (@fxnction) November 1, 2022
the wave of misinformation around art Gobblers mint is not only affecting the team building it, but the Reputation for minters too
👉 here is a few dozen images of people who had their life changed by being picked for WL
debts paid, supporting parents, financial stability, etc. pic.twitter.com/DzvLevB9ny
— Loopify 🧙♂️ (@Loopifyyy) November 1, 2022