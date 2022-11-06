Rick Davis Remembered for peace and love as much as martial arts

A bench along the Greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an extraordinary individual-teacher of peace, love, martial arts, and music.”

While some may find the combination of peace and love mixed with teaching Muay Thai to be an interesting juxtaposition, for his family and students, there is no contradiction because of how Davis went about teaching martial arts.

“Rick started off as just a trainer, but later on in life, he taught me about life, how to overcome obstacles to stay positive. They truly changed his students’ lives, inside the ring and out, teaching you life lessons,” Marcelo Rodriguez said. “This bench, it’s a reminder to keep his teaching going, which is peace and love for everybody.”

“They didn’t teach people to fight just to fight. It was to protect yourself from the bad things that are out there in this world,” Rodriguez said. “I love to fight inside the ring as a sport, but outside it would take an awful lot to get me to do anything, but that’s what he taught me.”

Versions of that story were told over and over a few Saturdays ago as students, family and friends gathered for a photo at the bench. Many of his students came to him to learn martial arts but took away much more than kicks and punches as they were taught to diffuse situations with peace and love before considering using what they had learned in his dojo.

“His Philosophy of peace and love and supporting everybody, and doing whatever you can to impact the world,” Mariah Nesbitt said. “What he said he was going to do, he was going to do. He supported a lot of people and did that not just through his teaching, but through his music and Everyday life.”

His niece Melissa McGhee said that came from the experiences he had when he was bullied for his cleft lip and palate growing up, something she dealt with herself as well.

“He used that adversity to get into martial arts and to protect himself, becoming a master of martial arts and teaching thousands not just to protect themselves, but to spread peace and love instead of hate,” McGhee said. “They wanted to make a difference in the world.”

Several said that it was those experiences Davis had as a child that allowed him to connect and make an impact on the children he taught in his martial arts gym.

His family was often students as well, but also knew him as more than just a teacher, but a loving and caring family member, too. Like his students, they spoke to the gentler side of Davis that one might not know of at first glance.

“His kindness stood out. His love for students, and his family, he never met a stranger. He loved music and martial arts, and always gave it 120%, he never swayed from helping anyone on their paths and their journeys,” his Nephew Mark Davis said. “He found a way to connect with them and touch their life in some way that when you started talking to him you might be a stranger, but by the time you left, it was a brother.”

“He was the best, with honesty, dedication, and a love of his sport,” his brother Tommy Davis said. “He was a great inspiration to People’s lives… I miss him, a lot.”

Whether family, friend, teacher or student, the words peace and love were said over and over as both a tribute to his teaching as well as the man behind those words.

“He was a force to be reckoned with when it came to leadership and influence. He meant a great deal to people who loved him,” his friend and former wife Beth Hildbrand said. “There were two sides to Rick. He was a balance of strength and kindness.”