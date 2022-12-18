Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic’s antics for Tennessee basketball

Uros Plavsic started off well for Tennessee basketball on Saturday.

The Vols senior scored twice in the opening minutes, then they goofed. Plavsic lingered by Arizona’s Oumar Ballo after making his second field goal. They drew a technical foul and Rick Barnes’ anger.

“I’m not happy with Uros,” Barnes said. “I’m not happy with his antics. Honestly, I’m really tired of it because I think it hurts our team. We want him to be hard nosed, physical but we don’t need the antics.”

Plavsic finished with six points, six rebounds, two steals and a costly early gaffe as No. 7 Tennessee (9-2) fell 75-70 to No. 9 Arizona (10-1) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Plavsic had four points in the first 2:39 against the Wildcats, putting UT ahead 10-7.

WHISTLES:Rick Barnes irked by officiating in Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona

INJURY:Josiah-Jordan James out for Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona

“He’s got to be more mature than that,” Barnes said. “He gets a technical foul and people look at him and they see it.”

The 7-foot-1, 265 pound Plavsic plays a key role for Tennessee as an Enforcer and physical presence. He was key in helping turn UT’s season a year ago after its 28-point loss at Kentucky, instilling more toughness and attitude into the team. But he also is a known trash-talker on the court. He has gestured to opposing benches to call timeouts and routinely antagonizes opposing players.

Barnes had enough Saturday, immediately yanking Plavsic following the technical foul and keeping him on the bench for the following seven minutes.

Plavsic finished with three fouls as Tennessee dealt with foul problems during its loss. Barnes also expressed his displeasure with the officiating after Arizona took 17 more free throws than the Vols.

“I have a lot of respect for these three officials,” Barnes said. “I’ve known them for a long time but not real happy because I didn’t see it that way. … I’ve been around them but certainly there was a wide difference in free throws tonight.”

Tennessee was called for 24 fouls to Arizona’s 15. The Wildcats were 24-for-27 at the free-throw line, while UT was 8-for-10. UT averaged 25.3 free-throw attempts per game entering Saturday.

