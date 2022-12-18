Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic’s antics for Tennessee basketball

Uros Plavsic started off well for Tennessee basketball on Saturday.

The Vols senior scored twice in the opening minutes, then they goofed. Plavsic lingered by Arizona’s Oumar Ballo after making his second field goal. They drew a technical foul and Rick Barnes’ anger.

“I’m not happy with Uros,” Barnes said. “I’m not happy with his antics. Honestly, I’m really tired of it because I think it hurts our team. We want him to be hard nosed, physical but we don’t need the antics.”

Plavsic finished with six points, six rebounds, two steals and a costly early gaffe as No. 7 Tennessee (9-2) fell 75-70 to No. 9 Arizona (10-1) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Plavsic had four points in the first 2:39 against the Wildcats, putting UT ahead 10-7.

