Rick Barnes irked by officiating in Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona

Rick Barnes has a lot of respect for three officials working Tennessee basketball’s game against Arizona. But the Vols Coach didn’t like them much Saturday after a large free-throw discrepancy.

“I’ve known them for a long time, but not really happy because I didn’t see it that way,” Barnes said.

Well. 7 Tennessee (9-2) was called for 24 fouls compared to 15 against No. 6 Arizona (10-1) in a 75-70 loss at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona was 24-for-27 at the free-throw line, while Tennessee was 8-for-10.

INJURY:Josiah-Jordan James out for Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona

The Vols were visibly frustrated throughout the loss with the officiating.

Barnes was livid with the officiating work of the crew of Verne Harris, John Higgins and Tony Padilla in the final minute. They talked to multiple officials after Santiago Vescovi drove for a layup attempt and Tyreke Key was knocked to the court Chasing the rebound. Barnes said all three officials told him they did not see Vescovi go down, which was “tough to take at that point in time.”

“I don’t know what to say other than I thought a couple plays at the end, it’s going to be tough for us to look at,” Barnes said. “I know when we get that on tape it’s going to be tough to look at them with our players.”

Tennessee entered Saturday averaging 25.3 free-throw attempts per game. It didn’t attempt anything in the first half. Vescovi had UT’s first attempts at the 15:51 mark of the second half after he was fouled shooting a jumper. Tennessee only drew three shooting fouls in the remainder of the game. Two of UT’s free throws followed a technical foul on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa.

Arizona had 12 free-throw attempts before Halftime and all four of Tennessee’s post players had two fouls going into the break. Barnes stated twice he did not want to “take anything away from Arizona.” But he felt the Vols were going inside with as much consistency as the Wildcats without getting the same foul calls.

“I’ve got great respect for those guys,” Barnes said of the officials. “I’ve been around them but certainly there was a wide difference in free throws tonight.”

Julian Phillips leads UT with 67 free-throw attempts, but he only had two Saturday. Barnes said the freshman has to slow down on the Offensive end.

Saturday was the second half of a home-and-home between Tennessee and Arizona. It was the second time the home team had a considerable edge in free-throw attempts and fouls.

Tennessee topped Arizona 77-73 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 22, 2021, when it attempted 27 free throws to Arizona’s 18. The Wildcats were called for 28 fouls and UT had 16 in its win. Forward John Fulkerson drew 13 fouls and was 8-for-12 at the free-throw line.

Three Wildcats fouled out in the meeting in Knoxville, including Kriisa.

