Rick Barnes irked by officiating in Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona

Rick Barnes has a lot of respect for three officials working Tennessee basketball’s game against Arizona. But the Vols Coach didn’t like them much Saturday after a large free-throw discrepancy.

“I’ve known them for a long time, but not really happy because I didn’t see it that way,” Barnes said.

Well. 7 Tennessee (9-2) was called for 24 fouls compared to 15 against No. 6 Arizona (10-1) in a 75-70 loss at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona was 24-for-27 at the free-throw line, while Tennessee was 8-for-10.

The Vols were visibly frustrated throughout the loss with the officiating.

Barnes was livid with the officiating work of the crew of Verne Harris, John Higgins and Tony Padilla in the final minute. They talked to multiple officials after Santiago Vescovi drove for a layup attempt and Tyreke Key was knocked to the court Chasing the rebound. Barnes said all three officials told him they did not see Vescovi go down, which was “tough to take at that point in time.”

“I don’t know what to say other than I thought a couple plays at the end, it’s going to be tough for us to look at,” Barnes said. “I know when we get that on tape it’s going to be tough to look at them with our players.”

Tennessee entered Saturday averaging 25.3 free-throw attempts per game. It didn’t attempt anything in the first half. Vescovi had UT’s first attempts at the 15:51 mark of the second half after he was fouled shooting a jumper. Tennessee only drew three shooting fouls in the remainder of the game. Two of UT’s free throws followed a technical foul on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa.

