Rick Barnes Inducted Into Hall of Fame For Tennessee Basketball

Head Coach Rick Barnes is one of the most storied figures in college basketball’s history. He’s found success everywhere he’s coached and has revitalized several national brands.

The North Carolina native was recognized by his home state for his accomplishments on Tuesday. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame will welcome Barnes and fourteen of his peers into its prestigious network on April 21.

Barnes released a statement through Tennessee’s Athletic department on Tuesday, thanking those involved for helping him reach this monumental milestone.

