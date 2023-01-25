Rick Barnes Inducted Into Hall of Fame For Tennessee Basketball

Head Coach Rick Barnes is one of the most storied figures in college basketball’s history. He’s found success everywhere he’s coached and has revitalized several national brands.

The North Carolina native was recognized by his home state for his accomplishments on Tuesday. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame will welcome Barnes and fourteen of his peers into its prestigious network on April 21.

Barnes released a statement through Tennessee’s Athletic department on Tuesday, thanking those involved for helping him reach this monumental milestone.

“The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is a ‘Who’s Who’ of legendary figures—many of whom I’ve looked up to. To be selected as a coach, much of the credit needs to go to having outstanding staff members at my side throughout my career and wonderful players along the way.”

The entire inductee list includes:

Rick Barnes

Jerry Stackhouse

Donald Evans

Trudy Lacey

Bob Jackson

Tom Higgins

Curtis Strange

Jason Brown

Rosie Thompson

Jeff Davis

Tom Fazio

Ellen Griffin

Clarkston Hines

Ronald Rogers

John Sadri

While this is an incredible accomplishment, Barnes immediately returned to work preparing for the Georgia Bulldogs. The red and black are 13-6 this season and square off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday evening.

