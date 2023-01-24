Richwoods grad Mike Robinson brings the Virginia basketball team to Metamora

METAMORA — Peoria basketball royalty made a return to the River City.

Mike Robinson was in central Illinois this weekend for the 11th annual Redbird Roundball Classic Hosted by Metamora. The former Richwoods McDonald’s All-American is the head coach for South County, a program based in Lorton, Virginia, and faced Manual on Friday, then took on then faced Metamora on Saturday.

“It’s great to be back,” Robinson, 46, said following a 61-59 loss to Metamora, “especially in this atmosphere and environment with these guys, playing basketball and competing against the best teams out here.

“It was fun to come back and show (my team) some of the things that I had to go through every day.”

