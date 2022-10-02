Richter Shines as Women’s Golf Concludes Play at Navy Invitational

RESULTS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell Women’s golf team battled wet and windy conditions on Sunday and concluded the Navy Fall Invitational with a 335 team score. The Bison entered the final round in fifth place but slipped to a tie for 11th with a 36-hole total of 646.

Freshman Paige Richter led the Bison with a 4-over-par 76, which was tied for the fifth-best round in the 88-player field in those difficult scoring conditions. After playing her first four holes of the day in 4-over, Richter was even the rest of the way, including a stretch of three straight birdies at holes 18, 1, and 2. After opening with a 79 on Saturday, Richter moved up 13 places to finish in a tie of 16th.

Viveka Kurup who shot 78 on Saturday, was unable to go in the second round, so Bucknell had to count all four of its scores. Tara Thomas was the team’s No. 2 scorer with an 82, followed by Kelsey Yi with an 85 and Cristina Canales with a 92.

Erin Drahnak playing as an individual, carded an 83.

Navy won the team title with a 616 total, five shots better than runner-up Quinnipiac. Delaware State (622), Sacred Heart (624), and LIU (630) rounded out the top five.

LIU’s Emily Byrne shot 69-77 to claim medalist honors with a 2-over total of 146. Anna Ferreyra-Heit of Delaware State was second at 149 after posting the best round in the field on Sunday, an even-par 72.

The Bison have one fall tournament remaining, Delaware’s Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club on Oct. 15-16.