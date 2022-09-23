Rich’s Fifth Goal of 2022 Secures Draw in CAA Opener with William & Mary

STONY BROOK, NY — Reilly Rich’s Lone goal of the night wasn’t enough to power the Seawolves past William & Mary, as their first CAA Matchup ended in a 1-1 draw.

Stony Brook’s equalizer came in the 46th minute, with the assist from the junior defender Kerry Pearson after a chaotic sequence in front of goal that had three shots, the final of which was Rich’s tally past the William & Mary keeper.

The Tribe scored the opener in the 36th minute, as a shot from Ivey Crain went off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net to give William & Mary the lead heading into the Halftime break

STATS AND NOTES

Rich continues to lead the team in goals, with tonight’s goal marking her fifth on the season. That number also sets her tied for fourth after tonight’s action.

Pearson’s assist is her second of the season, the previous coming against Bryant on August 21st. She joins Lynn Beck and Catharina von Drigalski in a tie for second on the team leaderboard, who each have two assists on the season.

Nicolette Pasquarella recorded seven saves to keep the Seawolves defense strong. This is her second-highest total of the season after previously recording 11 against Penn on September 11.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I think we saw two different halves. I thought in the first half I wasn’t really happy with our performance, but in the second half I thought we did a much better job. I thought the second half was much better than the first half. I challenged them at halftime, I told them that we need to play with a little bit more confidence, and I think that was the difference.” – head coach Tobias Bischof

UP NEXT

The Seawolves return home on Sunday, September 25 at Noon. They will take on Hampton in another CAA matchup.

