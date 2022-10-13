Richmond Scores Two Goals Late to get the Win Over La Salle

Next Game: Saint Joseph’s 10/16/2022 | 1:00 p.m October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 p.m Saint Joseph’s History

RICHMOND, Va. – La Salle Women’s soccer fell to Richmond on Thursday after two late goals were scored by the Spiders to give them the 2-0 win.

La Salle goes to 7-7-1 overall this season, 2-5 in conference, and Richmond is now 3-8-3 overall, and 2-3-2 in conference.

How it Happened –

Richmond supplied the early Offensive pressure and had a chance off a header to take the lead, but the shot hit the goalpost and the game stayed at 0-0.

La Salle had their chances throughout the first half, but none better than a bicycle kick attempt by Kelli McGroarty that missed just wide of the goal.

that missed just wide of the goal. In the 67th th minute of the match Haley Gschrey drove the ball into the Richmond box, and put off a shot that went off the goalpost, and she had her shot off the rebound hit the goalpost, as well.

minute of the match drove the ball into the Richmond box, and put off a shot that went off the goalpost, and she had her shot off the rebound hit the goalpost, as well. Emma Coleman got the Spiders on the board in the 78 th minute for the game’s first goal.

minute for the game’s first goal. One minute later in the 79th minute, Emma Shields gave Richmond the quick 2-0 lead after a centering pass found its way to the back of the net.

Inside the Numbers –

La Salle had the edge in shots taken with 13, four being on goal, and Richmond took 10 shots, five being on goal.

La Salle led 4-1 in corner kicks throughout the match.

There were 24 total fouls during the game, 13 by Richmond, 11 by La Salle.

Up Next –