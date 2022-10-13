Richmond Scores Two Goals Late to get the Win Over La Salle
RICHMOND, Va. – La Salle Women’s soccer fell to Richmond on Thursday after two late goals were scored by the Spiders to give them the 2-0 win.
La Salle goes to 7-7-1 overall this season, 2-5 in conference, and Richmond is now 3-8-3 overall, and 2-3-2 in conference.
How it Happened –
- Richmond supplied the early Offensive pressure and had a chance off a header to take the lead, but the shot hit the goalpost and the game stayed at 0-0.
- La Salle had their chances throughout the first half, but none better than a bicycle kick attempt by Kelli McGroarty that missed just wide of the goal.
- In the 67thth minute of the match Haley Gschrey drove the ball into the Richmond box, and put off a shot that went off the goalpost, and she had her shot off the rebound hit the goalpost, as well.
- Emma Coleman got the Spiders on the board in the 78th minute for the game’s first goal.
- One minute later in the 79th minute, Emma Shields gave Richmond the quick 2-0 lead after a centering pass found its way to the back of the net.
Inside the Numbers –
- La Salle had the edge in shots taken with 13, four being on goal, and Richmond took 10 shots, five being on goal.
- La Salle led 4-1 in corner kicks throughout the match.
- There were 24 total fouls during the game, 13 by Richmond, 11 by La Salle.
Up Next –
- The Explorers will return home on Sunday, October 16th at 1 pm to face Saint Joseph’s University (3-5-6, 2-0-4 in conference).
- The game will stream on ESPN+.
- The first 50 students to arrive will receive a La Salle bucket hat.