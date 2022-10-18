Richmond, Princeton, Pine Forest and others joined football rankings after Week 9

HighSchoolOT updates its boys soccer rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

Eastern Top 25: It may not seem like it, but last week was one that prompted big changes in the East rankings. Heritage, Knightdale, Leesville Road, and Greene Central are out. Princeton, East Duplin, Pine Forest, and Richmond are in.

New Bern 9-0 Cardinal Gibbons 6-2 Wake Forest 7-1 Cleveland 8-0 Hillside 8-0 Northern Nash 8-0 Rolesville 5-2 New Hanover 7-1 Millbrook 7-1 Seventy-First 8-0 Pinecrest 6-2 Holly Springs 7-1 Apex 8-0 North Brunswick 7-1 Hoggard 6-2 Smithfield-Selma 8-0 CB Aycock 8-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 7-1 Princeton 7-1 East Duplin 7-1 Clinton 8-1 Tarboro 8-1 JH Rose 7-2 Pine Forest 6-2 Richmond 5-4

West Top 25: Providence Day slips to seventh and Charlotte Christian rises to sixth after a thrilling last-second field goal won it for the Knights. Charlotte Catholic falls, while Northwest Guilford and Cox Mill replace Ledford and CHASE this week.

East Forsyth 8-0 Mallard Creek 6-2 Hough 6-2 Chambers 6-2 Grimsley 8-0 Charlotte Christian 6-2 Providence Day 7-1 Weddington 7-1 Kings Mountain 8-0 Ardrey Bell 7-1 Butler 8-1 Mount Tabor 7-1 AC Reynolds 7-1 Charlotte Catholic 7-2 Independence 7-1 Olympic 8-0 East Lincoln 8-0 Mooresville 7-1 South Point 7-1 Reagan 6-2 Burns 7-1 Oak Grove 8-0 Northwest Guilford 6-2 East Surry 8-0 Cox Mill 6-2